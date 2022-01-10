Advertisement

Teacher pay expected to be discussed by state legislature this week

Capitol building of the State of Mississippi.
Capitol building of the State of Mississippi.
By Caroline Wood
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 11:17 PM CST
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi state lawmakers joined in Jackson last week to begin the third session of the term.

After a week of organization, assigning committee dates and other housekeeping tasks, this week is shaping up to be busy for the state legislature.

“It’s been mainly just the formalities of getting started, the opening announcements,” said State Sen. Joey Fillingane, R-District 41.

With the education committee being called, teacher pay may be the first topic on the agenda for the senate.

“Out of the gate, I think we will talk about a teacher pay raise for the teachers across the state of Mississippi, the public-school teachers,” Fillingane said.

Medical marijuana may also be at the forefront of conversations.

“There’s a possibility that there will also be a vote taken on medical marijuana,” Fillingane said. “I know that issue is still very hot right now and the governor’s staff is meeting with the Senate and the House staff trying to work out the differences between the varying versions of that. But I do think you’ll see probably out of the Senate some movement on medical marijuana.”

With congressional elections coming up this year, redistricting will take priority.

“Congressional redistricting, I believe, will be voted on in the Senate most likely.,” Fillingane said. “So, some real votes and some real business will start beginning to happen.”

Both the House and Senate reconvene Monday at 4 p.m.

