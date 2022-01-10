Advertisement

Teen arrested after allegedly threatening violence at South Jones

JCSD has called a new conference for 10 a.m. Monday to discuss "an act of violence" threat made...
JCSD has called a new conference for 10 a.m. Monday to discuss "an act of violence" threat made against South Jones High School.(WDAM 7)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested a 14-year-old for allegedly making a threat on social media to carry out an act of violoncello at South Jones High School.

The male teen, was taken Sunday to the Jones County Juvenile Detention Facility where he waits on his initial appearance before Judge Wayne Thompson in Jones County Youth Court.

Students, parents, teachers and school staff at South Jones were urged to continue with their regulars schedules as “there is no threat from the former student,”

But Sunday’s release from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department was lean on details.

By law, JCSD can’t release the name of the 14-year-old male, but did say he had been a student at South Jones High School.

Sunday’s release said that a news conference would be held at 10 a.m. Monday. at the JCSD shooting range, 130 North 12th Ave., Laurel.

Answers would be provided at the w news conference, such as:

  • What threat was made
  • The response to the threat
  • The status of the investigation.

The investigation began when Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin received a “report” from an unidentified concerned citizen.

JCSD deputies and Jones County School District investigators worked together on the case.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy storms can bring gusty winds to us on Sunday afternoon.
Heavy storms, gusty winds likely on Sunday
Keldrick J. “K.K.” Magee and Kim S. Lodge were charged with rape and kidnapping of a missing...
Two charged with rape, kidnapping of missing Mississippi toddler
Six additional arrests have been made in the Dec. 27 death of 31-year-old Tommie Warren. A...
6 more arrested in Philadelphia murder case
A Meridian woman changed her life of crime to preaching to inmates.
A felon gone straight, new start wasn’t easy
DA: Miss. child’s innocence lost after alleged kidnap, rape by 2 men
DA: Miss. child’s innocence lost after alleged kidnap, rape by 2 men

Latest News

Ward 5 City Councilwoman Ty Bell Lindsey is moving into the new year with ideas to help improve...
Councilmember discusses 2022 goals
The rain is exiting, but the cold air is entering our area from the other direction.
Colder air will chase the storms out of our area tonight
While it is the cold and flu season, medical experts believe you should never assume –...
Alabama doctors discuss identifying COVID-19 in cold, flu season
Our counties along and north of I-20 have been canceled from the Tornado Watch. Areas to the...
Tornado Watch gradually being canceled for our area