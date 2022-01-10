Advertisement

Vandals scratch names into prehistoric artwork, causing lasting damage, National Park Service says

Someone scratched their names and a date into a panel of prehistoric stone artwork at Big Bend...
Someone scratched their names and a date into a panel of prehistoric stone artwork at Big Bend National Park in Texas.(Source: National Park Service/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The National Park Service is investigating vandalism at Big Bend National Park in Texas.

The agency said someone scratched names and a date into a panel of prehistoric stone artwork.

The names Norma, Adrian, Isaac and Ariel and the date 12-26-21 are visible on the petroglyph, thought to be between 4,000 and 8,500 years old.

The National Park Service said it believes the incident happened Dec. 26.

The rock has since been treated, but the scratches and discoloration are permanent.

Since 2015, the National Park Service has documented more than 50 instances of vandalism at Big Bend.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy storms can bring gusty winds to us on Sunday afternoon.
Heavy storms, gusty winds likely on Sunday
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
A Meridian woman changed her life of crime to preaching to inmates.
A felon gone straight, new start wasn’t easy
Keldrick J. “K.K.” Magee and Kim S. Lodge were charged with rape and kidnapping of a missing...
Two charged with rape, kidnapping of missing Mississippi toddler
One man was taken into custody after a wild high-speed chase in Clarke County.
Suspect arrested in Clarke County high speed chase

Latest News

Former New York Jet Don Maynard participates in a ceremony before an NFL football game between...
Hall of Fame receiver Don Maynard dead at age 86
This photo released by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Robert...
Robert Durst, real estate heir convicted of murder, dies
1 killed, 6 injured in Montgomery bowling alley shooting
Argument leads to fatal shooting at Alabama bowling alley; 1 killed, 6 injured
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, left, and Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei...
Russia, US still far apart after talks over Ukraine tensions