WTOK’S All Scholastic Sports Team returns for 31st year

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - WTOK’s All Scholastic Sports Team is back for the 31st year.

“I think it shows the dedication to our viewers when we do three decades of honoring young people who are not only athletes but who are also really strong academic students,” said WTOK General Manager, Jacque Harms. “It’s really important to honor those who excel in the classroom. We do stories all the time, we show Friday Night sports shows with our athletes but we need to honor those who excel academically and that’s why this is so important.”

The application for this years All Scholastic Sports Team is open. Athletic directors, principals and counselors can submit student athletes who deserve to be recognized. A panel of judges will blindly choose 12 of the top nominees to be honored in this years team.

Harms said, “We get dozens and dozens, up to 100 applications for this scholarship. We can only pick 12 and it’s really hard to pick 12. Yes we are looking at how well they do athletically but we also are really looking at, what they are doing in the community. What kind of character do they have? When we get all those applications and we see how special the young people are of Alabama and Mississippi it just warms our hearts.”

Four of the nominees will receive a $500 scholarship. Starting the week of February 8th, WTOK will begin the 12 week special of honoring a new athlete each week leading up to the 30 minute televised event. The show will air during the first week of May.

“To really see how amazing these applications are, I mean when folks say the children are our future, these young people are our future and they’re just amazing,” said Harms. “They give from their hearts, they give up their time, so they’re athletes but they are also really smart. They’re just really great people.”

For more information on this years event click here for the full list of rules and the application.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.