Authorities arrest suspect accused of murdering pregnant woman, unborn child in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities have arrested the suspect accused of murdering a pregnant woman and her unborn child in Jackson. The information comes from Deputy Chief Deric Hearn.

According to officials, Daniel Jones shot 20-year-old Briana Carter multiple times on Sunday evening near Bishop Avenue. Carter was eight months pregnant.

On Jan. 10, Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart confirmed that Carter and her baby had died from multiple gunshot wounds.

