College football fans enjoy one more game at Buffalo Wild Wings

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Fans were out in full effect at Buffalo Wild Wings cheering their teams to a championship win.

College football fans were in the restaurant enjoying a good time and atmosphere.

Fans had a little trash talk going back and forth but it was all in good fun.

Georgia fans were out showing their team spirit in a town where Bama Football reigns supreme. We were able to speak with fan Skylar Spears to see why she was rooting for the Dawgs to take this game home.

“Go dawgs baby. I grew up an auburn fan my whole life and I cannot stand Alabama. You know that’s just the way it goes being an auburn fan growing up but I’m supporting Georgia all the way.”

The fans were really the true winners of the night because they got to watch one more down of college football.

