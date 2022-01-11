Advertisement

College football fans enjoy one more game at Buffalo Wild Wings

Bama and Georgia fans come out one last time
Buffalo Wild Wings
Buffalo Wild Wings(WTOK)
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Fans were out in full effect at Buffalo Wild Wings cheering their teams to a championship win.

College football fans were in the restaurant enjoying a good time and atmosphere.

Fans had a little trash talk going back and forth but it was all in good fun.

Georgia fans were out showing their team spirit in a town where Bama Football reigns supreme. We were able to speak with fan Skylar Spears to see why she was rooting for the Dawgs to take this game home.

“Go dawgs baby. I grew up an auburn fan my whole life and I cannot stand Alabama. You know that’s just the way it goes being an auburn fan growing up but I’m supporting Georgia all the way.”

The fans were really the true winners of the night because they got to watch one more down of college football.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy storms can bring gusty winds to us on Sunday afternoon.
Heavy storms, gusty winds likely on Sunday
One man was taken into custody after a wild high-speed chase in Clarke County.
Suspect arrested in Clarke County high speed chase
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
A Meridian woman changed her life of crime to preaching to inmates.
A felon gone straight, new start wasn’t easy
Keldrick J. “K.K.” Magee and Kim S. Lodge were charged with rape and kidnapping of a missing...
Two charged with rape, kidnapping of missing Mississippi toddler

Latest News

The suspect in a shooting that left six people injured and a man dead has bonded out of jail.
DA seeks $2M bond for bowling alley shooting suspect released Sunday
WTOK continues to talk with city leaders about their new ideas to improve the quality of life...
Dwayne Davis discusses 2022 goals
Tourism boost despite COVID surge
Tourism boost despite COVID surge
Local COVID cases rising, early testing partly to blame, according to health leaders
Local COVID cases rising, early testing partly to blame, according to health leaders