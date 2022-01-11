Cooler weather means increase in deer collisions

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tis’ the season for deer collisions. Susan Speed knows this all too well. She was driving in the city of Meridian Monday night when a deer jumped in front of her.

“The next thing I knew is that it was on my hood. I did not see it until it hit my hood,” Speed recalled. “Once they get the parts in to have it fixed, I’ll be without it for three or four days. It’s very frustrating.”

Her frustrations are shared by thousands this time of year. This becomes evident when you visit a local repair shop like Quality Collision Center on Highway 19 S.

“It usually runs from November to February,” manager Michael Ray Johnston said. “At the end of deer season we will see a few more, but around February and March it will decline.”

Johnston estimates that 70 percent of his business right now is deer related. Deer rutting season usually runs through the beginning of the new year.

Basically when it’s cold, watch out for deer. It can lead to a costly situation.

“It used to be about $1,500. Now, a deer hit like this can be $6,000, especially with all the computers and sensors we have. They’re all in the front of the car,” Johnston said.

When you think of hitting a deer, you typically think about being on the interstate or a rural road in the country and not necessarily North Hills St. and 10th Ave. That’s where Speed hit her deer.

“Be very, very mindful of the deer. Always watch your surroundings. Look at what’s coming and at dusk be even more mindful,” Speed said.

According to State Farm, Mississippi ranks ninth in the nation when it comes to animal-vehicle collisions. That’s an estimated one in 59 motorists. West Virginia is ranked number one with the odds of hitting an animal one in 37.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.