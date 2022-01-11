Drug arrest made in Meridian Monday
Arrest made on the 1400 block of 50th Avenue
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Rebekah Atkins and Darrius Robinson were arrested Jan. 10 after a search warrant was executed by the Meridian Police Department Special Operations Unit.
MPD seized 20 pounds of marijuana, an assault rifle, digital scales, vacuum seal bags, a large amount of money and unidentified narcotics from the residence.
Atkins and Robinson were both charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent.
There was also an enhanced possession of a firearm charge because the arrest was made within 1500 feet of Meridian Community College.
Bond for Atkins and Robinson was set at $100,000. MPD is awaiting crime lab results for possible additional charges.
