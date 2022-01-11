Drug arrest made in Meridian Monday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Rebekah Atkins and Darrius Robinson were arrested Jan. 10 after a search warrant was executed by the Meridian Police Department Special Operations Unit.

MPD seized 20 pounds of marijuana, an assault rifle, digital scales, vacuum seal bags, a large amount of money and unidentified narcotics from the residence.

Atkins and Robinson were both charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent.

There was also an enhanced possession of a firearm charge because the arrest was made within 1500 feet of Meridian Community College.

Bond for Atkins and Robinson was set at $100,000. MPD is awaiting crime lab results for possible additional charges.

