Drug arrest made in Meridian Monday

Arrest made on the 1400 block of 50th Avenue
1400 block of 50th Avenue
1400 block of 50th Avenue(WTOK)
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Rebekah Atkins and Darrius Robinson were arrested Jan. 10 after a search warrant was executed by the Meridian Police Department Special Operations Unit.

MPD seized 20 pounds of marijuana, an assault rifle, digital scales, vacuum seal bags, a large amount of money and unidentified narcotics from the residence.

Atkins and Robinson were both charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent.

There was also an enhanced possession of a firearm charge because the arrest was made within 1500 feet of Meridian Community College.

Bond for Atkins and Robinson was set at $100,000. MPD is awaiting crime lab results for possible additional charges.

