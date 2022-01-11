Advertisement

Duncan: Saints’ season ended in cruel, heartbreaking fashion

Saints future looks bright with Alvin Kamara on the roster.
Saints future looks bright with Alvin Kamara on the roster.(Michael Nance)
By Jeff Duncan
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints’ season ended in cruel, heartbreaking fashion on Sunday.

One minute the Saints appeared headed for a fifth consecutive playoff appearance. The next … their postseason hopes dashed by an improbable last-minute comeback by the San Francisco 49ers.

The joy of beating the archrival Falcons on their home field in the season finale was quickly replaced by the abrupt and sobering disappointment of an unfulfilled goal. The Saints were going home ... to watch the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

In a season where little went right for the Saints, we probably should have anticipated it would end this way.

It’s been a year filled with frustration, setbacks and adversity. A season that began with the promise of a 5-2 start quickly descended into mediocrity because of injuries, infections and bad breaks. Whatever could go wrong at times did go wrong. And the Saints showed admirable grit and tenacity to finish the year at 9-8.

It was a tough season, a year to forget in so many ways. But the Saints’ future remains bright. They won four of their last five games and the core is in place to rebound quickly next season. There are major decisions to make this offseason but this team is a quarterback away from returning to the playoff mix. And I fully expect them to find that quarterback -- and their championship mojo again -- in 2022.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 18-year-old in New Mexico is facing charges after police said she admitted to putting her...
Newborn found 6 hours after being thrown in dumpster, police say
One man was taken into custody after a wild high-speed chase in Clarke County.
Suspect arrested in Clarke County high speed chase
49-year-old Michael Brown, of Laurel, was arrested and is being held pending charges of illegal...
‘Large-scale drug dealer’ arrested in Jones County
Many people don’t have a positive test until 5-10 days after exposure.
Local COVID cases rising, early testing partly to blame, according to health leaders
The mother and siblings of 6-year-old Damari Driver was charged in his murder.
Mother, siblings of 6-year-old boy charged in his murder

Latest News

(Courtesy: AP Photo/LM Otero)
Goodell says NFL was wrong for not listening to players
(Courtesy: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports)
Players send video message to NFL about racial inequality
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees throws a pass during the first half of the team's...
Brees' anthem comments draw backlash from teammates, others
(Courtesy: New Orleans Saints)
NFL owners approve three rule changes for 2020 season
Drew Brees and the Saints will meet up with Deshaun Watson and the Texans on Aug. 29. (Source:...
Date and time announced for Saints preseason home opener