Dwayne Davis discusses 2022 goals

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - WTOK continues to talk with city leaders about their new ideas to improve the quality of life in Meridian.

We spoke with Ward 2 Councilman Dwayne Davis who said helping the youth, deterring violence, and increasing pay for city employees are some of his goals for this year.

Davis said he is continuing to push for paved roads in his ward. Another goal is to help all city employees get a pay raise. He said he wants to work with the Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors on future projects as well.

2021 was a surprising year, with 17 homicides in the city. Davis said he wants to help deter this problem by creating more jobs and activities for youth.

“If we can get the family and the youth together to unite in working things out in the city, we can try to deter some of this crime. We are 110% behind our police department. We know they are doing an outstanding job. We stand focused on the things/issues here in the city. We can do this together so all of us need to work together to solve this problem,” said Davis.

WTOK News 11 will continue to talk with other city council members about their plans for their wards.

We will also look back on 2021 with the mayor and learn his goals for the city in 2022.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.