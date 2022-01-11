Advertisement

Dwayne Davis discusses 2022 goals

WTOK continues to talk with city leaders about their new ideas to improve the quality of life...
WTOK continues to talk with city leaders about their new ideas to improve the quality of life in the city of Meridian.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - WTOK continues to talk with city leaders about their new ideas to improve the quality of life in Meridian.

We spoke with Ward 2 Councilman Dwayne Davis who said helping the youth, deterring violence, and increasing pay for city employees are some of his goals for this year.

Davis said he is continuing to push for paved roads in his ward. Another goal is to help all city employees get a pay raise. He said he wants to work with the Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors on future projects as well.

2021 was a surprising year, with 17 homicides in the city. Davis said he wants to help deter this problem by creating more jobs and activities for youth.

“If we can get the family and the youth together to unite in working things out in the city, we can try to deter some of this crime. We are 110% behind our police department. We know they are doing an outstanding job. We stand focused on the things/issues here in the city. We can do this together so all of us need to work together to solve this problem,” said Davis.

WTOK News 11 will continue to talk with other city council members about their plans for their wards.

We will also look back on 2021 with the mayor and learn his goals for the city in 2022.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy storms can bring gusty winds to us on Sunday afternoon.
Heavy storms, gusty winds likely on Sunday
One man was taken into custody after a wild high-speed chase in Clarke County.
Suspect arrested in Clarke County high speed chase
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
A Meridian woman changed her life of crime to preaching to inmates.
A felon gone straight, new start wasn’t easy
Keldrick J. “K.K.” Magee and Kim S. Lodge were charged with rape and kidnapping of a missing...
Two charged with rape, kidnapping of missing Mississippi toddler

Latest News

Buffalo Wild Wings
College football fans enjoy one more game at Buffalo Wild Wings
The suspect in a shooting that left six people injured and a man dead has bonded out of jail.
DA seeks $2M bond for bowling alley shooting suspect released Sunday
Tourism boost despite COVID surge
Tourism boost despite COVID surge
Local COVID cases rising, early testing partly to blame, according to health leaders
Local COVID cases rising, early testing partly to blame, according to health leaders