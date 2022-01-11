Advertisement

It’ll be hard to find rain until the weekend

Uneventful weather through Friday
Uneventful weather through Friday
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 7:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

High pressure has an influence on our weather for the next day or so, but it’ll remain uneventful through the rest of this workweek. The mornings will remain cold, but the afternoons will become more and more comfortable as we journey through the week.

It was very cold this AM with most spots in the upper 20s, but the afternoon will bring lots of sunshine with highs in the mid 50s. Wednesday morning will remain cold as we start the day with temps near freezing, but highs will climb to near 60 degrees by our Hump Day afternoon. Then, we say hello to 60s for Thursday and highs near 60 for Friday.

The next good chance for precipitation will be on Saturday as our next storm system moves in. So, until then, no weather worries (aside from the morning chill). Highs will hover near 60 for Saturday with highs near 50 for Sunday. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day brings dry weather with a cold morning and cool 50s in the afternoon.

