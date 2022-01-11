Advertisement

Meridian natives team up to promote wellness

The women want to bridge the gap of healthcare disparities in the community.
Nurse Practitioner Associates of Meridian (NPAM).
Nurse Practitioner Associates of Meridian (NPAM).(WTOK)
By Janae' Hancock
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The East Mississippi Business Development Corporation welcomed the Nurse Practitioner Associates of Meridian (NPAM) to the community with a ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony Tuesday. NPAM was created by three women who teamed up to give back to the community that helped them become who they are.

Dr. Mary Stewart, Erica Glover and Tanyaneka Wilson are all products of Meridian. The Meridian High School graduates opened their doors to the public on January 3rd.

The women say they strive to bridge the gap of healthcare disparities in the community.

“This was the perfect opportunity to help people. Especially in the underserved community,” Erica Glover, a board-certified Family Nurse Practitioner said. “Being on the other side of it and seeing patients who have needs that are not met or they feel like they are not heard. So, we wanted to provide the opportunity to people so they can be heard and they can know that somebody genuinely cares about them and cares about their health.”

Geriatric Nurse Practitioner, Mary Stewart says her focus is on helping adults navigate the challenges of aging. “We all grew up here in Meridian. So being able to come back and make a difference-- you know sometimes, we go to school, we get degrees, and we get educated. But we don’t think about entrepreneurship as an option,” Stewart said.

Tanyaneka Wilson, a certified Nurse Practitioner says she looks forward to serving the city of Meridian.  “We know that the choices are limited here in this side of town. So, we wanted to be able to provide care that is going to stand out by being compassionate, being dignified, having patience and show individualized care,” Wilson said.

Glover, Stewart, and Wilson serve ages 14 and older for primary care needs, urgent care and acute care problems.

NPAM is located at 3701 8th Street Suite B in Meridian.

Click here for hours of operation.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 18-year-old in New Mexico is facing charges after police said she admitted to putting her...
Newborn found 6 hours after being thrown in dumpster, police say
One man was taken into custody after a wild high-speed chase in Clarke County.
Suspect arrested in Clarke County high speed chase
49-year-old Michael Brown, of Laurel, was arrested and is being held pending charges of illegal...
‘Large-scale drug dealer’ arrested in Jones County
Many people don’t have a positive test until 5-10 days after exposure.
Local COVID cases rising, early testing partly to blame, according to health leaders
The mother and siblings of 6-year-old Damari Driver was charged in his murder.
Mother, siblings of 6-year-old boy charged in his murder

Latest News

ADPH: More than 993K positive COVID-19 cases
The Mississippi Senate Rules Committee passed House Bill 384 Tuesday.
Miss. Senate committee passes redistricting map
Dr. George Thomas
Thomas appointed to National League of Cities committee
An overnight crash involving a semi-truck on the Pearl River bridge caused the closure of...
Semi-truck carrying new cars burns in crash near Miss. state line