Meridian natives team up to promote wellness

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The East Mississippi Business Development Corporation welcomed the Nurse Practitioner Associates of Meridian (NPAM) to the community with a ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony Tuesday. NPAM was created by three women who teamed up to give back to the community that helped them become who they are.

Dr. Mary Stewart, Erica Glover and Tanyaneka Wilson are all products of Meridian. The Meridian High School graduates opened their doors to the public on January 3rd.

The women say they strive to bridge the gap of healthcare disparities in the community.

“This was the perfect opportunity to help people. Especially in the underserved community,” Erica Glover, a board-certified Family Nurse Practitioner said. “Being on the other side of it and seeing patients who have needs that are not met or they feel like they are not heard. So, we wanted to provide the opportunity to people so they can be heard and they can know that somebody genuinely cares about them and cares about their health.”

Geriatric Nurse Practitioner, Mary Stewart says her focus is on helping adults navigate the challenges of aging. “We all grew up here in Meridian. So being able to come back and make a difference-- you know sometimes, we go to school, we get degrees, and we get educated. But we don’t think about entrepreneurship as an option,” Stewart said.

Tanyaneka Wilson, a certified Nurse Practitioner says she looks forward to serving the city of Meridian. “We know that the choices are limited here in this side of town. So, we wanted to be able to provide care that is going to stand out by being compassionate, being dignified, having patience and show individualized care,” Wilson said.

Glover, Stewart, and Wilson serve ages 14 and older for primary care needs, urgent care and acute care problems.

NPAM is located at 3701 8th Street Suite B in Meridian.

Click here for hours of operation.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.