Miss. Senate committee passes redistricting map

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Senate Rules Committee passed House Bill 384 Tuesday morning, the congressional redistricting plan the state House passed last week.

Sen. Dean Kirby said he plans to bring it up on the Senate floor Wednesday. The legislature is working to get this plan approved quickly because the qualifying deadline for congressional races is Mar. 1.

Redistricting is a process lawmakers are required to tackle every ten years following a new census. Only the second congressional district lost population. Four southwestern counties were moved into District 2 to make up for the population loss.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.