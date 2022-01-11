Advertisement

Mississippi tax revenue jumps during 1st half of budget year

New figures from the Legislative Budget Office show overall state revenue increased nearly 11%...
New figures from the Legislative Budget Office show overall state revenue increased nearly 11% from July through December, compared to the same six months in 2020.(Source: WDAM)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi government collected more money during the first half of this budget year than it did during the same period a year earlier.

Legislative leaders say they want to give some sort of tax cut, but they are far from agreeing on details. State budget years begin July 1.

New figures from the Legislative Budget Office show overall state revenue increased nearly 11% from July through December, compared to the same six months in 2020. Corporate tax collections increased 26%, and sales tax collections increased nearly 22%.

Tax collections on gambling were up, but those from tobacco, liquor, beer and wine were down.

