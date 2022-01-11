Advertisement

MSDH issues order to protect most critically ill patients

All Mississippi hospitals must participate in the plan to allow the most critically ill...
All Mississippi hospitals must participate in the plan to allow the most critically ill patients to be transferred for care, while not overburdening any hospital.(Source: WMC)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health has issued a statewide order making participation in the Mississippi COVID System of Care Plan mandatory for all licensed hospitals. The order will continue until Jan. 23, 2022, unless revoked prior to that time.

Due to the current wave of COVID-19 and limited ICU availability, and the inability of ill patients in rural areas to access care, MSDH is activating this Limited System of Care Plan. All Mississippi hospitals must participate in the plan to allow the most critically ill patients to be transferred for care, while not overburdening any hospital.

This approach is more focused than the prior order because it only includes situations such as:
• Heart attacks
• Strokes
• Immediate neurosurgical intervention (such as a severe car accident)
• Transplant patients with complications
• Ventilated patients at a hospital without an ICU, respiratory therapy or a ventilator)

Mississippi MED-COM will direct patients to available beds, and when no beds are available, to hospital destinations on a rotating basis based on geography and resource availability.

