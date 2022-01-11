Advertisement

Nick Saban praises team despite loss in National Championship game to Georgia

Alabama lost to Georgia in National Championship game
Alabama lost to Georgia in National Championship game(University of Alabama Athletics)
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This isn’t the ending to the season Alabama football fans wanted. The team lost 33-18 to Georgia in the National Championship game Monday night.

Alabama had an 18 to 13 lead with about 8 minutes to go when Georgia took the lead and control of the game. The Bulldogs would score three more touchdowns. Their final score came on defense when Alabama Quarterback Bryce Young was picked off for the second time in the game.

Coach Nick Saban talked after the game saying he’s still proud of his team. “I’m extremely proud of this group, our team for what they accomplished, the adversity of what they overcame. They’re really a great bunch of winners. They won going away this year. They came from behind and won. They won those games to have the opportunity to play in this game. And I just feel really poorly that they didn’t finish the game better the way in the fourth quarter cause we played a heck of a game against a heck of team,” Saban told reporters after the game.

The team will return to campus and the Mal Moore Athletic Facility Tuesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 18-year-old in New Mexico is facing charges after police said she admitted to putting her...
Newborn found 6 hours after being thrown in dumpster, police say
One man was taken into custody after a wild high-speed chase in Clarke County.
Suspect arrested in Clarke County high speed chase
49-year-old Michael Brown, of Laurel, was arrested and is being held pending charges of illegal...
‘Large-scale drug dealer’ arrested in Jones County
Many people don’t have a positive test until 5-10 days after exposure.
Local COVID cases rising, early testing partly to blame, according to health leaders
The mother and siblings of 6-year-old Damari Driver was charged in his murder.
Mother, siblings of 6-year-old boy charged in his murder

Latest News

Vehicle damage by deer
Cooler weather means increase in deer collisions
House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton listens to reporters following adjournment of the body on...
Mississippi House panel OKs bill to phase out income tax
Daniel Jones
Authorities arrest suspect accused of murdering pregnant woman, unborn child in Jackson
1400 block of 50th Avenue
Drug arrest made in Meridian Monday
Lobbyist and fellow Ole Miss alumnus Austin Barbour, left, speaks with James Meredith, who...
‘His third and final mission’: Why a civil rights icon stopped by the Mississippi legislature