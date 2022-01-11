Advertisement

Semi-truck carrying new cars burns in crash near Miss. state line

An overnight crash involving a semi-truck on the Pearl River bridge caused the closure of Interstate 10 in both directions near the Louisiana-Mississippi state line early Tuesday (Jan. 11).(Mississippi Highway Patrol)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 5:30 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WVUE) - After a nine-hour closure, Interstate 10 reopened in both directions near the Louisiana-Mississippi state line early Tuesday morning (Jan. 11). The highway was shut down after an overnight crash involving a semi-truck car hauler damaged the Pearl River bridge, authorities said.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol announced the interstate had reopened at 7:43 a.m., after the bridge was deemed safe for travel following an inspection by a survey crew from the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

The cause of the wreck was not immediately determined, but the MHP said the driver of the car hauler escaped the crash unharmed.

The MHP said the crash happened Monday night at 10:41 p.m. on the Hancock County side of the state line bridge. The semi-truck hauler carrying seven new BMW automobiles struck the concrete bridge railing and erupted in flames. All seven of the cars burned, along with the semi-truck and trailer.

