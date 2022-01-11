Advertisement

Thomas appointed to National League of Cities committee

Dr. George Thomas
Dr. George Thomas(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian city councilman, Dr. George Thomas, has been appointed to the National League of Cities’ 2022 Community and Economic Development Federal Advocacy Committee.

Thomas was elected to a one-year term and will provide strategic direction and guidance for NLC’s federal advocacy agenda and policy priorities. The appointment was announced by NLC president, Mayor Vince Williams, of Union City, Ga.

Thomas will play a key role among a diverse group of local leaders in shaping NLC’s policy positions and advocating on behalf of America’s municipalities before Congress, with the administration and at home.

The full leadership of this year’s committee will consist of:
Chair Sharon Weston Broome, Mayor-President, City of Baton Rouge, LA
Vice-Chair Jaime Patino, Councilmember, City of Union City, CA
Vice-Chair Richard Shaw, Councilmember, City of Huber Heights, OH

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 18-year-old in New Mexico is facing charges after police said she admitted to putting her...
Newborn found 6 hours after being thrown in dumpster, police say
One man was taken into custody after a wild high-speed chase in Clarke County.
Suspect arrested in Clarke County high speed chase
49-year-old Michael Brown, of Laurel, was arrested and is being held pending charges of illegal...
‘Large-scale drug dealer’ arrested in Jones County
Many people don’t have a positive test until 5-10 days after exposure.
Local COVID cases rising, early testing partly to blame, according to health leaders
The mother and siblings of 6-year-old Damari Driver was charged in his murder.
Mother, siblings of 6-year-old boy charged in his murder

Latest News

ADPH: More than 993K positive COVID-19 cases
The Mississippi Senate Rules Committee passed House Bill 384 Tuesday.
Miss. Senate committee passes redistricting map
An overnight crash involving a semi-truck on the Pearl River bridge caused the closure of...
Semi-truck carrying new cars burns in crash near Miss. state line
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 16,484 new cases of COVID-19 and 16 new...
Hospitalizations up more than 50% over last week; 16,000+ new COVID cases reported in past 3 days