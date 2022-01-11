Thomas appointed to National League of Cities committee

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian city councilman, Dr. George Thomas, has been appointed to the National League of Cities’ 2022 Community and Economic Development Federal Advocacy Committee.

Thomas was elected to a one-year term and will provide strategic direction and guidance for NLC’s federal advocacy agenda and policy priorities. The appointment was announced by NLC president, Mayor Vince Williams, of Union City, Ga.

Thomas will play a key role among a diverse group of local leaders in shaping NLC’s policy positions and advocating on behalf of America’s municipalities before Congress, with the administration and at home.

“NLC’s federal advocacy committees are a key tool for gathering insights directly from the communities that our members serve. I am excited to have Councilman Thomas serve on the 2022 Community and Economic Development Committee and look forward to working with him to fulfill the promise of America’s cities, towns and villages.”

The full leadership of this year’s committee will consist of: Chair Sharon Weston Broome, Mayor-President, City of Baton Rouge, LA

Vice-Chair Jaime Patino, Councilmember, City of Union City, CA

Vice-Chair Richard Shaw, Councilmember, City of Huber Heights, OH



