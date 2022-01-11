Advertisement

Tourism boost despite COVID surge

By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Omicron variant is taking a toll on tourism around the nation as cases rise.

Meridian saw a boom in people coming to the city last year but how has this new surge affected attractions and businesses?

Lauderdale County Tourism Executive Director, Dede Mogollon said Meridian was second behind the Mississippi Gulf Coast once COVID subsided in 2020.

“All of our facilities are well versed in how to handle that. And we’ve continued to see growth throughout it. So I’m very proud of Meridian and visitors know that they can come to Meridian safely,” said Mogollon.

Now, she said weekly occupancies are holding steady and we’re seeing more people coming in for events and conventions than in 2019, despite the new covid surge.

“We’re very pleased with how Meridian is handling its market share. We were very close to the Gulf Coast this summer. We backed off just a little bit. But we’re still competing and hanging in there for visitors. The events through the fall and the holidays were strongly attended. It seems as if everyone is learning to live with it a little bit more. January is one of our slowest months of the year but we’re not really seeing any change, or anything canceled just yet,” said Mogollon.

Mogollon said businesses and attractions in the city are working hard to create more events for locals and tourists to enjoy for the new year.

