Armed robbery takes place in the Queen City

Two men take money for O’Reilly’s
Meridian Police Department
Meridian Police Department(WTOK)
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - At about 7:40 pm Meridian Police Department responded to an armed robbery call at O’Reillys Auto Parts located at 4305 8th Street.

The men were armed with hand guns upon entry into the business and they demanded money from employees in the business.

An unknown amount of money was taken and the two suspects fled the scene.

It is unknown if the men left the scene in a car or on foot.

The incident is currently under investigation. If you have any information regarding the robbery contact the Meridian Police Department at (601)-485-1893 or Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

