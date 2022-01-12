Advertisement

Chief Justice extends COVID-19 emergency order

Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph issued an emergency order Tuesday...
Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph issued an emergency order Tuesday extending the time for COVID-19 safeguards in all courts (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph issued an emergency order Tuesday extending the time for COVID-19 safeguards in all courts and giving individual judges discretion to postpone jury trials scheduled through Jan. 28.

Since the onset of national and state emergencies created by COVID-19 in March 2020, the Supreme Court has issued a series of orders to address changing circumstances and evolving guidance provided by health authorities.

Emergency Administrative Order 26, issued Jan. 11, states that judges who preside over drug intervention courts are also authorized to modify scheduling of drug testing and home supervision of participants. The most recent order leaves in effect other safety provisions reimplemented Aug. 5, including using teleconferencing, videoconferencing and electronic filing to limit in-person contact in courts, and allowing felony plea hearings, felony sentencing hearings and probation violation hearings to be conducted remotely by way of interactive audiovisual equipment.

Read the order below:

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 18-year-old in New Mexico is facing charges after police said she admitted to putting her...
Newborn found 6 hours after being thrown in dumpster, police say
One man was taken into custody after a wild high-speed chase in Clarke County.
Suspect arrested in Clarke County high speed chase
49-year-old Michael Brown, of Laurel, was arrested and is being held pending charges of illegal...
‘Large-scale drug dealer’ arrested in Jones County
Many people don’t have a positive test until 5-10 days after exposure.
Local COVID cases rising, early testing partly to blame, according to health leaders
The mother and siblings of 6-year-old Damari Driver was charged in his murder.
Mother, siblings of 6-year-old boy charged in his murder

Latest News

FILE - This undated file photo shows Emmett Till.
Senate passes bill to honor Emmett Till and his mother
Slow warming that starts Wednesday will lead us to rain on Saturday.
Slow warming leads us to our next rain maker
Left: Justin Johnson Right: Cornelious Smith
Both suspects in Young Dolph murder in custody
Vehicle damage by deer
Cooler weather means increase in deer collisions