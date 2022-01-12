Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report January 10, 2022

Daily Docket
Daily Docket
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
TYLER GRIFFIN20034401 40TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSEMBEZZLEMENT - HIBBETT SPORTS
MICHAEL C RIGDON19919921 HWY 495 MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING - BONITA WALMART
SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
DERICKUS D DEAN1998107 71ST PL APT A 54 MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
DIEDRICH R MILLER JR20028447 NE PINES DR MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING - BONITA WALMART
JUSTIN ROGERS2003118 JIMERSON HL GILBERTOWN, ALDUI
LASHAWN LOFTON20001917 HWY 19N APT 60 MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
LINDA D SMITH19721313 WALNUT ST VICKSBURG, MSABUSE OF E-911
KALEY R BRIDGES20001421 26TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
DOMINIC R DAVIS19741908 B ST MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
WILLFUL TRESPASSING - CASH SAVER
JARIKO CHANEY19821738 BUNK NEWELL RD MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING - BONITA WALMART
WILLFUL TRESPASSING X 3 - BONITA WALMART
NATHAN ALEXANDER JR19802611 EDGEWOOD DR MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
KASEY RIGSBY19836472 BROWN HOOKE RD MERIDIAN, MSPETIT LARCENY

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from January 7, 2022 at 6:00 AM to January 10, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 10:29 AM on January 10, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3100 block of Highway 39 North. The vehicle has been recovered.
At 7:11 AM on January 8, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1400 block of Roebuck Drive. The case is currently under investigation.
At 8:21 PM on January 8, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2300 block of 32nd Street. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed evidence found to support the calls.
At 3:48 PM on January 7, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 5400 block of 1stStreet. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

