City of Meridian Arrest Report January 10, 2022

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 10:29 AM on January 10, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3100 block of Highway 39 North. The vehicle has been recovered.

At 7:11 AM on January 8, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1400 block of Roebuck Drive. The case is currently under investigation.

At 8:21 PM on January 8, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2300 block of 32nd Street. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed evidence found to support the calls.

At 3:48 PM on January 7, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 5400 block of 1stStreet. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.