City of Meridian Arrest Report January 10, 2022
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|TYLER GRIFFIN
|2003
|4401 40TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|EMBEZZLEMENT - HIBBETT SPORTS
|MICHAEL C RIGDON
|1991
|9921 HWY 495 MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING - BONITA WALMART
SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|DERICKUS D DEAN
|1998
|107 71ST PL APT A 54 MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
|DIEDRICH R MILLER JR
|2002
|8447 NE PINES DR MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING - BONITA WALMART
|JUSTIN ROGERS
|2003
|118 JIMERSON HL GILBERTOWN, AL
|DUI
|LASHAWN LOFTON
|2000
|1917 HWY 19N APT 60 MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
|LINDA D SMITH
|1972
|1313 WALNUT ST VICKSBURG, MS
|ABUSE OF E-911
|KALEY R BRIDGES
|2000
|1421 26TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|DOMINIC R DAVIS
|1974
|1908 B ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
WILLFUL TRESPASSING - CASH SAVER
|JARIKO CHANEY
|1982
|1738 BUNK NEWELL RD MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING - BONITA WALMART
WILLFUL TRESPASSING X 3 - BONITA WALMART
|NATHAN ALEXANDER JR
|1980
|2611 EDGEWOOD DR MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|KASEY RIGSBY
|1983
|6472 BROWN HOOKE RD MERIDIAN, MS
|PETIT LARCENY
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from January 7, 2022 at 6:00 AM to January 10, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 10:29 AM on January 10, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3100 block of Highway 39 North. The vehicle has been recovered.
At 7:11 AM on January 8, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1400 block of Roebuck Drive. The case is currently under investigation.
At 8:21 PM on January 8, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2300 block of 32nd Street. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed evidence found to support the calls.
At 3:48 PM on January 7, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 5400 block of 1stStreet. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.