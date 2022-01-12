City of Meridian Arrest Report January 11, 2022
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|DARNELL HARE
|1993
|301 63RD PL APT 49C MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from January 10, 2022 at 6:00 AM to January 11, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 7:57 AM on January 10, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2700 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.