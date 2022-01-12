Council for the Arts grants applications open through Friday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Council for the Arts is accepting applications for grants through Friday, Jan. 14.

The Community Arts Grants Program offers financial assistance to organizations and artists in Meridian and Lauderdale County. The grants provide support for programs and special projects, collaborations with arts organizations, artists, programs to reach low- to middle-income audiences and other special needs.

Grants are awarded to nonprofit organizations such as art organizations, neighborhood associations, schools, colleges, universities, and public and social service agencies. Applications may be completed online at meridianartscouncil.org/arts-grants.

The goals of the Community Arts Grants Program are: • To foster a vital and resourceful arts community.

• To provide cultural and arts education opportunities for every school in our community.

• To increase collaboration between arts organizations, schools, and local colleges and universities.

• To encourage a community that is involved in and strengthened through the arts.

• To promote arts and cultural programs/projects that increase public art education and awareness.

