Debreasha Powe nominated for 2022 McDonald’s All American Games in Chicago

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian High School’s own Debreasha Powe has been selected as one of the nominees for the 2022 McDonald’s All American Games.

The historic annual event will return this March to showcase the nation’s rising stars, who will go head to head in Chicago. Players were nominated by a high school coach, athletic director, principal or member of the McDonald’s All American games selection committee.

Powe recently signed with Mississippi State for basketball (WTOK Sports)

Powe has been an incredible player for Meridian High as she recently signed with Mississippi State to further her basketball career.

The new class of nominees join a legendary group of athletes who, over four decades, have been nominated for a chance to play in the nation’s premiere showcase including: Michael Jordan, Candace Parker, LeBron James, Maya Moore, Trae Young, Breanna Stewart, and many more.

A complete list of 2022 McDonald’s All American Games Nominees is available at mcdaag.com.

The top 24 girls and 24 boys selected to the games will be revealed on Tuesday, January 25th on ESPN.

