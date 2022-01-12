ECCC names Bailey Swearingen Gibson as Cheer Coach

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - Bailey Swearingen Gibson has been named the new cheerleader coach for East Central Community College.

Gibson is a Meridian native and a former Ole Miss Rebel cheerleader. Gibson is also a graduate of Northeast Lauderdale high school and won three state cheer championships. She has already been with the Warriors as the Wellness Coordinator since August of 2020.

“I’m thrilled to be asked to take over leadership of the ECCC Warrior Cheer Team,” said Gibson. “The Cheer Team at East Central has a long history of supporting our student-athletes, bringing energy and enthusiasm to Warrior fans, and being important members of the campus and greater community. We want our cheerleaders to be held to a higher standard as they represent the college publicly at many times during the academic year,” she said.

Gibson said her goal is to eventually transition ECCC Cheer into a competitive program.

“That transition is a couple of years away, but our goal is to build a foundation of hardworking, energetic, driven, and talented student-athletes so that one day we will compete in the Game Day Division of the Universal Cheerleaders Association College Nationals,” explained Gibson. “The first step in this process is to attend a UCA College Camp, and we will do that with next year’s team,” she said.

Gibson previously has worked as a cheerleading instructor at East Mississippi cheerleading in Meridian and as a fitness instructor. She is an ACE (American Council on Exercise) certified Group Fitness Instructor.

