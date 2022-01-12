Lauderdale County 4-H Club donates to Coats for Kids

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One local group is helping keep the community warm by donating coats to people in need as winter temperatures continue.

The Lauderdale County 4-H Club has been donating to Coats for Kids for at least 5 years. It is part of their community service projects. Around 20 4-H members donated to this year’s cause.

News 11 spoke to a 4-H Volunteer Leader about their contribution and how it can help the community.

“They usually are really excited about bringing their coats every year and of course, this is something too, that so often these coats just get packed back into their closets. If they can give this to someone else to keep them warm during the year it really touches them to see,” said Lauderdale County 4-H Volunteer Leader, Mary Welch.

Welch said they hope many people think about donating to the Coats for Kids Campaign.

WTOK is teaming with the Wesley House and Meridian Mutual Federal Credit Union for our annual Coats for Kids campaign.

All you need to do is bring your new or gently used coats to WTOK’s downtown studios’ drop-off or to Meridian Mutual Federal Credit Union.

The Coats for Kids campaign will run throughout the winter season.

