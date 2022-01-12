Lions move up to No. 13 in NJACC rankings, their highest ranking since 2013-14 season

SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) — The EMCC Lions move up three spots to No. 13 in this weeks NJCAA Division I men’s basketball rankings.

After the Lions were able to knock off nationally ranked Shelton State for the second time this season, the Lions move up to the No. 13 ranked team in the NJCAA.

EMCC are on a six game win streak and currently sits at 9-2 overall and 2-0 in MACCC play. This is the Lions highest ranking since the 2013-14 season when they were ranked 11th in the NJCAA preseason poll.

The Lions will take on Holmes Community College on Thursday, January, 13th at 6 p.m.

