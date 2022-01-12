Local teachers looking to Mississippi Legislatures to pass teacher pay raise bill

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A proposal to raise teacher pay in the Magnolia State will soon head to the house for review. This comes after a proposal by the Senate was discussed during the Legislative Session Monday.

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann and Senate Education Chairman Dennis Debar are proposing a $210 million investment in teachers over the next two years. Raising a teacher’s base pay on average by $4,700.

The current starting salary for a teacher in Mississippi is $37,000 according to the Mississippi Department of Education website.

News 11 talked to local teachers who said the raise could change their lives.

“If we receive this pay raise, I may take another college course or I may pay off a bill or be able to save money,” said Northeast Middle School teacher, Kim Pearsell.

“It’s a great initiative especially during this time with the pandemic teachers are stressed and I think it’s a very positive thing that will encourage teachers to remain in the profession and also to recruit new teachers into the profession here in Mississippi,” said Northeast Middle School teacher, Christina Henderson.

“I think this just really motivates us. It helps us realize that we’re being thought about. That what we’re doing is worth it and that the government is seeing that as well,” said Northeast Middle School teacher, Kimberly Ridinger.

The proposal will also increase first-year teachers’ pay and give increments for years of service.

“What’s behind the proposal is that our teachers have needed a raise for a very long time. I think the pandemic has really shown us the worth of teachers more so than ever. But not only that- there’s a drastic teacher shortage and I don’t think anybody can ignore that on any side of the aisle that we need teachers in this state, so I think that was a big push as well,” said District 32 Senator, Rod Hickman.

Hickman said the bill will be in print this week, go to the committee, and then the house will submit their own plans for the bill.

Although the bill was proposed by the Senate side both the House and Senate have to pass the exact same bill with the same language in order for the pay raise to become law.

“I think this makes us competitive throughout the southeast when it comes to teachers’ pay. So, I’m excited. I think it will help recruitment, it will help with maintaining teachers and it’s just the start. I absolutely think teachers deserve this and so much more. But I’m excited to have a start and do a larger raise than we’ve seen in a while,” said Hickman.

Hickman said it’s unclear when the vote on the bill will take place but is confident that teachers will get a healthy raise by the end of the session.

