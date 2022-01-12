Meridian Housing Authority preparing to apply for Youth Build Grant

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Housing Authority and multiple organizations are coming together to apply for a $1.5 million grant to the city of Meridian.

The Housing Authority will be submitting the paperwork for the grant Friday, Jan. 21, 2022.

The Youth Build Grant would be used to help youth between the ages of 16 and 24 who have dropped out of school. The plan is to give these teens and young adults job skills and educational training. They will also help youth in underserved communities who do not get positive opportunities presented to them.

There will be a four month planning period once the grant is awarded. MHA also has plans to build three homes during the duration of the grant cycle.

For more information on the Meridian Housing Authority’s community efforts visit its website.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.