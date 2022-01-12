Advertisement

Mississippi Senate OKs revisions to 4 U.S. House districts

The Mississippi Senate has passed a plan to redraw the state’s four congressional districts....
The Mississippi Senate has passed a plan to redraw the state’s four congressional districts. The plan passed the House last week.(WLBT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - The Mississippi Senate has passed a plan to redraw the state’s four congressional districts. The 33-18 vote was largely along party lines, with most Republicans in favor and all Democrats opposed.

Two Republicans voted against the plan and one did not vote. The plan passed the House last week mostly along party lines. It will go to Republican Gov. Tate Reeves, who said he supports it.

The NAACP or other opponents could still ask a federal court to consider whether the new districts dilute the influence of Black voters. Political boundaries have to be updated every decade to reflect changes in population. The 2nd congressional district, now represented by Cong. Bennie Thompson, was the only district to lost population in the 2020 Census.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victoria Bolan is charged with felony child abuse.
Mother arrested after 1-year-old tests positive for meth, marijuana and ecstasy
1400 block of 50th Avenue
Drug arrest made in Meridian Monday
Meridian Police Department
Armed robbery takes place in the Queen City
All Mississippi hospitals must participate in the plan to allow the most critically ill...
MSDH issues order to protect most critically ill patients
House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton listens to reporters following adjournment of the body on...
Mississippi House panel OKs bill to phase out income tax

Latest News

O'Reilly Auto Parts employees were robbed at gunpoint Wednesday night.
MPD searching for leads in armed robbery
The Meridian Council for the Arts is accepting applications for grants through Friday, Jan. 14.
Council for the Arts grants applications open through Friday
Mississippi State Legislature
House passes tax reform plan, bill heads to Senate
jail generic
Black youth in Miss. make up nearly 85% of all youth prison admissions, report says