Advertisement

MPD searching for leads in armed robbery

O'Reilly Auto Parts employees were robbed at gunpoint Wednesday night.
O'Reilly Auto Parts employees were robbed at gunpoint Wednesday night.(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police are searching for two people that ran into a store with guns on Wednesday night in Meridian.

They say it was just after 7:30 Wednesday evening when two black men demanded money from employees at the O’Reilly Auto Parts on 8th St.

Store management didn’t want to comment on the incident but said that no one was injured during the robbery.

Police say the suspects were able to get an unknown amount of money before leaving the store.

Investigators aren’t sure if the suspects ran from the store or got into a nearby vehicle.

One local business owner says he’s not sure why someone would do this.

“Why would a person want to go and rob an auto store? How much money are you going to get out of an auto store? It’s just like them robbing a Dollar General. What are you going to get out of a Dollar General? That’s petty thief. It’s still petty,” Freddie Miller, owner of Dub Street Fashion, said. “If you know that you’re in business, then you’re going to put security around yourself to secure that business. That’s the way I look at it. You’re always going to run across a fool somewhere. I just hope that fool doesn’t come over here.”

Last Thursday, burglars stole items from the Dollar General located right next to the store that was robbed Wednesday night.

They released surveillance images of the suspects wanted in the burglary case.

If you have any information about who might be responsible for the burglary or the O’Reilly robbery, call the Meridian Police Department or the East Mississippi Crimestoppers line at 855-485-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victoria Bolan is charged with felony child abuse.
Mother arrested after 1-year-old tests positive for meth, marijuana and ecstasy
1400 block of 50th Avenue
Drug arrest made in Meridian Monday
Meridian Police Department
Armed robbery takes place in the Queen City
All Mississippi hospitals must participate in the plan to allow the most critically ill...
MSDH issues order to protect most critically ill patients
House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton listens to reporters following adjournment of the body on...
Mississippi House panel OKs bill to phase out income tax