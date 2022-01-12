MPD searching for leads in armed robbery

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police are searching for two people that ran into a store with guns on Wednesday night in Meridian.

They say it was just after 7:30 Wednesday evening when two black men demanded money from employees at the O’Reilly Auto Parts on 8th St.

Store management didn’t want to comment on the incident but said that no one was injured during the robbery.

Police say the suspects were able to get an unknown amount of money before leaving the store.

Investigators aren’t sure if the suspects ran from the store or got into a nearby vehicle.

One local business owner says he’s not sure why someone would do this.

“Why would a person want to go and rob an auto store? How much money are you going to get out of an auto store? It’s just like them robbing a Dollar General. What are you going to get out of a Dollar General? That’s petty thief. It’s still petty,” Freddie Miller, owner of Dub Street Fashion, said. “If you know that you’re in business, then you’re going to put security around yourself to secure that business. That’s the way I look at it. You’re always going to run across a fool somewhere. I just hope that fool doesn’t come over here.”

Last Thursday, burglars stole items from the Dollar General located right next to the store that was robbed Wednesday night.

They released surveillance images of the suspects wanted in the burglary case.

If you have any information about who might be responsible for the burglary or the O’Reilly robbery, call the Meridian Police Department or the East Mississippi Crimestoppers line at 855-485-TIPS.

