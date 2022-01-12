Advertisement

Mr. James H. Slaven

James H. Slaven
James H Slaven
James H Slaven(Robert Barham Family Funeral Home)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mr. James H. Slaven, 72, of Meridian, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 10, 2022 surrounded by his loving family and friends.

James is survived by his wife, Cynthia, numerous children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings, and extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two grandchildren.

He was an over the road truck driver for BTC and Daske Trucking, a veteran of the Vietnam War, and will be loved and remembered by many.

“To My Husband”When we get to the endof our lives together,the house we had,the cars we drove,the things we possessedwon’t matter.What will matter, is thatI had you,and you had me.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

Most Read

Victoria Bolan is charged with felony child abuse.
Mother arrested after 1-year-old tests positive for meth, marijuana and ecstasy
1400 block of 50th Avenue
Drug arrest made in Meridian Monday
Meridian Police Department
Armed robbery takes place in the Queen City
All Mississippi hospitals must participate in the plan to allow the most critically ill...
MSDH issues order to protect most critically ill patients
House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton listens to reporters following adjournment of the body on...
Mississippi House panel OKs bill to phase out income tax

Latest News

Reverend Wilton D. Pigott
Mr. Edward Stephens, Jr.
Ms. Willie B. Loper
Mr. W.L. “Dub” Williams