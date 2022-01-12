Mr. James H. Slaven, 72, of Meridian, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 10, 2022 surrounded by his loving family and friends.

James is survived by his wife, Cynthia, numerous children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings, and extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two grandchildren.

He was an over the road truck driver for BTC and Daske Trucking, a veteran of the Vietnam War, and will be loved and remembered by many.

“To My Husband”When we get to the endof our lives together,the house we had,the cars we drove,the things we possessedwon’t matter.What will matter, is thatI had you,and you had me.

