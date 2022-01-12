Services for Mr. W.L. “Dub” Williams will be held 1 pm, Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union with burial in the Crossroads Cemetery. Rev. Bobby Barfoot will officiate.

Visitation will be held 11:30 am – 1 pm Tuesday at Milling Funeral Home of Union.

Mr. Williams, 87, of Union died Sunday, January 9, 2022 at his residence.

In 1996, he was retired from Mississippi Department of Transportation after 38 years. He served 2 ½ years in the US Army in Okinawa. Mr. Williams was a member of the American Legion at Decatur. He was also a member of County Line Baptist Church.

He enjoyed fishing, squirrel hunting with his family and spending time with his grandchildren.

Mr. W.L. left a legacy for his family through the love of his wife; he taught his children to work hard, treat everyone with respect and take care of everything they had.

Survivors:

Loving Wife of 63 years: Carolyn Williams of Union

2 Daughters: Diane Davis (Ivan) of Meridian

Denise Buckalew (Glenn) of Meridian

6 Grandchildren: Michael Davis (Megan) of Enterprise, Drew Davis (Carla) of Philadelphia, Trevor Robinson (Ashley) and Logan Moulds (Taylor) both of Meridian, Alison Davis and Lauren Byrd (Jamie) both of Murfreesboro, TN

15 Great Grandchildren: Zander, Vivian and Eli Byrd, Paisley, Tate and Talen Robinson, Mercy and Macey Holdiness, Carter and Evie Ruth Moulds, Parker Davis, Grace and Edie Davis, W.L. and Anna Belle Davis

Mr. Williams was preceded in death by three sisters, Gayle Holmes, Nell Dauro and Laverne Chapman.

Pallbearers: Ivan Davis, Glenn Buckalew, Michael Davis, Drew Davis, Trevor Robinson and Taylor Moulds

Honorary Pallbearer: Jamie Byrd

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.

Milling Funeral Home PO Box 119 Union, MS 39365 601.774.5779 voice 601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com

