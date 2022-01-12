Advertisement

Ms. Willie B. Loper

Willie B. Loper
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Services for Ms. Willie B. Loper will be held 11 am, Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union with burial in the Newton County Memorial Gardens. Bro. Lester Miles and Bro. Randy Moore will officiate.

Visitation will be held 9:30 am- 11 am on Wednesday at Milling Funeral Home of Union.

Survivors:

Children: Derrell Loper and wife Renee of Union, Darlene Rigdon and husband J.T. of Union and Joel Loper of Union

Grandchildren: Casey Bridges and wife Amber of Madison, Alex Rigdon of Union, Garrett Loper of Carthage, Gage Loper of Carthage and Abbi Loper of Union

Great Grandchildren: Colton Bridges, Gabriella Bridges and Zoey Loper

Brother: A.J. Hicks and wife Sara of West

3 Sisters: Joyce Humphrey of Union, Nancy Toten of Philadelphia and Virginia Hall of Arkansas

Ms. Loper was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years: Johnnie Loper; parents, Malcolm Hicks and Mattie Hicks; sister, Mildred Gainey, Cassie Moore and Maxine Moore.

Pallbearers: Lavelle Chesney, Danny Loper, Gilbert Loper, Garrett Loper, Gage Loper, Coy McMullan and Tim McMullan

Milling Funeral Home of Union in charge of the arrangements.

Milling Funeral Home PO Box 119 Union, MS 39365 601.774.5779 voice 601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com

www.millingfuneralhome.net

Milling Funeral Home

Most Read

Victoria Bolan is charged with felony child abuse.
Mother arrested after 1-year-old tests positive for meth, marijuana and ecstasy
1400 block of 50th Avenue
Drug arrest made in Meridian Monday
Meridian Police Department
Armed robbery takes place in the Queen City
All Mississippi hospitals must participate in the plan to allow the most critically ill...
MSDH issues order to protect most critically ill patients
House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton listens to reporters following adjournment of the body on...
Mississippi House panel OKs bill to phase out income tax

Latest News

Reverend Wilton D. Pigott
Mr. Edward Stephens, Jr.
James H Slaven
Mr. James H. Slaven
Mr. W.L. “Dub” Williams