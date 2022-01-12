Services for Ms. Willie B. Loper will be held 11 am, Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union with burial in the Newton County Memorial Gardens. Bro. Lester Miles and Bro. Randy Moore will officiate.

Visitation will be held 9:30 am- 11 am on Wednesday at Milling Funeral Home of Union.

Survivors:

Children: Derrell Loper and wife Renee of Union, Darlene Rigdon and husband J.T. of Union and Joel Loper of Union

Grandchildren: Casey Bridges and wife Amber of Madison, Alex Rigdon of Union, Garrett Loper of Carthage, Gage Loper of Carthage and Abbi Loper of Union

Great Grandchildren: Colton Bridges, Gabriella Bridges and Zoey Loper

Brother: A.J. Hicks and wife Sara of West

3 Sisters: Joyce Humphrey of Union, Nancy Toten of Philadelphia and Virginia Hall of Arkansas

Ms. Loper was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years: Johnnie Loper; parents, Malcolm Hicks and Mattie Hicks; sister, Mildred Gainey, Cassie Moore and Maxine Moore.

Pallbearers: Lavelle Chesney, Danny Loper, Gilbert Loper, Garrett Loper, Gage Loper, Coy McMullan and Tim McMullan

Milling Funeral Home of Union in charge of the arrangements.

