Quiet for now, but rain & possible snow this weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Aside from a cold morning, today will be a nice day for outdoor plans. The afternoon brings seasonable upper 50s with a nice mix of clouds and sunshine. Tonight, another cold one with low-mid 30s expected. However, Thursday, we say hello to 60s with decent sunshine. Similar weather is expected for Friday as highs hover near 60 degrees.

The quiet weather that’s dominating the work week will be replaced with active weather this weekend. An area of low pressure will slide across the Gulf Coast states on Saturday. and it’ll bring a likely chance for rain by the afternoon & evening. Rainfall amounts of .5″-1.0″ will be possible. Then, on the back end of this system, colder air will move into the region. It looks like it’ll catch up to the exiting moisture, leading to snow showers for northern MS. It also looks like the rain/snow line could make it as far south as I-20 which means parts of our area could get some wintry weather. It’s too early to say if we’ll have any accumulations, but stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for the latest.

Regardless, behind the system, another dose of cold is expected. Upper 20s are expected by Monday (Dr. MLK Day) morning with highs in the low-mid 50s. So, for any holiday events that are outdoors, the weather looks cooperative.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.