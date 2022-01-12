Rain likely this weekend, snow increasingly possible

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The possibility of snow for Sunday is growing, but it’s still no guarantee.

It’s Possible, It’s Not Guaranteed

The storm system we’re tracking for this weekend will bring us rain first. It’s all coming together over the Canadian Rockies. The circulation will hitch a ride on the jet stream and race southward across the central U.S. on Friday. Then on Saturday, this system turns more toward the east/northeast and tracks over us. How far south this system tracks before that turn will play a big role in how big our chance for snow is. The farther north this system is at the turn, the smaller our chance for snow is.

The Latest Update

Based on the latest data, we’re increasing the odds of snow on Sunday for at least part of our area. It may be that some of us get some snow, but it may not fall across the whole area. Rain will arrive as early as midday on Saturday and fall through the afternoon and evening. It may break overnight before moisture wraps around the back side of the low pressure circulation. That’s where snow may fall - in the cold air behind the low pressure as the moisture wraps into it.

How Much? Not Much, If Any...

Total moisture from rainfall and snow will be between a half-inch and an inch. Snowfall amounts will generally be less than a quarter-inch. Accumulation will be limited by melting to a dusting on the grass and other vegetation and also on cold surfaces like vehicles. Some minor accumulation is possible on bridges and overpasses, too. Be especially careful when you’re driving on these elevated roadways.

Our Next 24 Hours

Tonight will be mostly clear and not so cold. We’ll cool to the upper 30s by midnight. The low temperature by morning will be near 36 degrees. Thursday will be mainly sunny and noticeably warmer. We’ll warm to near 60 degrees by noon. The high temperature will be near 64 degrees.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.