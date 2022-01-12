Graveside services for Reverend Wilton D. Pigott will begin at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Knoxo Community Cemetery in Tylertown, MS with the Reverend Lynne E. Anderson officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Reverend Pigott, 89, of Meridian, passed away Wednesday January 12, 2022 at Anderson Regional Medical Center of Meridian.

Reverend Pigott was a minister with the United Methodist Church where he began pastoring in March of 1953 while he was a student at Millsaps College. He went on to serve churches in North West Georgia while earning his Master of Divinity at Emory University. WD went on to receive a second master’s degree from The University of Southern Mississippi and eventually earned his Doctorate of Divinity from Luther Rice College and Seminary. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and also served in the Army Reserves after which he returned home to Mississippi to serve several churches until his retirement. He was District Superintendent of the Meridian District of the United Methodist Church, where he served six years. He came back to his final charge of Daleville United Methodist Church for 12.5 where he re-retired in 2012. He continued in the role of Pastor of Pleasant Grove UMC even into his second retirement. In his spare time, Reverend Pigott, loved to read Western novels, traveling; he also loved to bird watch and garden with Mrs. Arva. He was a faithful follower of Christ and Shepherd to many.

Reverend Pigott is survived by his children Kathy Pigott, Joann Covington (Dennis), and Wade Pigott (Sheila). Grandchildren Amy Farlett (Jon), Sara Bowman (Michael), Emily Caldwell (Chase), Christina Pigott, and Elisabeth Pigott. Great-grandchildren Mary Grace Caldwell, Claire Caldwell, Grady Bowman, and Phoebe Farlett, as well as a host of extended family members, friends, and colleagues in Ministry.

Reverend W.D. is preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Arva White Pigott; his parents Wilton and Maggie Pigott; and one brother, Thad Pigott.

The Pigott family requests memorials be made as donations to Pleasant Grove UMC, The Gideon’s International, or to a charity of your choice in lieu of flowers.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com.

The Pigott family will receive guests from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Friday, January 14, 2022 at the funeral home.

