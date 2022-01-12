Advertisement

Reverend Wilton D. Pigott

Wilton D. Pigott
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Graveside services for Reverend Wilton D. Pigott will begin at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Knoxo Community Cemetery in Tylertown, MS with the Reverend Lynne E. Anderson officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Reverend Pigott, 89, of Meridian, passed away Wednesday January 12, 2022 at Anderson Regional Medical Center of Meridian.

Reverend Pigott was a minister with the United Methodist Church where he began pastoring in March of 1953 while he was a student at Millsaps College. He went on to serve churches in North West Georgia while earning his Master of Divinity at Emory University. WD went on to receive a second master’s degree from The University of Southern Mississippi and eventually earned his Doctorate of Divinity from Luther Rice College and Seminary. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and also served in the Army Reserves after which he returned home to Mississippi to serve several churches until his retirement. He was District Superintendent of the Meridian District of the United Methodist Church, where he served six years. He came back to his final charge of Daleville United Methodist Church for 12.5 where he re-retired in 2012. He continued in the role of Pastor of Pleasant Grove UMC even into his second retirement. In his spare time, Reverend Pigott, loved to read Western novels, traveling; he also loved to bird watch and garden with Mrs. Arva. He was a faithful follower of Christ and Shepherd to many.

Reverend Pigott is survived by his children Kathy Pigott, Joann Covington (Dennis), and Wade Pigott (Sheila). Grandchildren Amy Farlett (Jon), Sara Bowman (Michael), Emily Caldwell (Chase), Christina Pigott, and Elisabeth Pigott. Great-grandchildren Mary Grace Caldwell, Claire Caldwell, Grady Bowman, and Phoebe Farlett, as well as a host of extended family members, friends, and colleagues in Ministry.

Reverend W.D. is preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Arva White Pigott; his parents Wilton and Maggie Pigott; and one brother, Thad Pigott.

The Pigott family requests memorials be made as donations to Pleasant Grove UMC, The Gideon’s International, or to a charity of your choice in lieu of flowers.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com.

The Pigott family will receive guests from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Friday, January 14, 2022 at the funeral home.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

Most Read

Victoria Bolan is charged with felony child abuse.
Mother arrested after 1-year-old tests positive for meth, marijuana and ecstasy
1400 block of 50th Avenue
Drug arrest made in Meridian Monday
Meridian Police Department
Armed robbery takes place in the Queen City
All Mississippi hospitals must participate in the plan to allow the most critically ill...
MSDH issues order to protect most critically ill patients
House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton listens to reporters following adjournment of the body on...
Mississippi House panel OKs bill to phase out income tax

Latest News

The Meridian Housing Authority and multiple organizations are coming together to apply for a...
Meridian Housing Authority preparing to apply for Youth Build Grant
Mr. Edward Stephens, Jr.
James H Slaven
Mr. James H. Slaven
Ms. Willie B. Loper