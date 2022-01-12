Advertisement

Sketch of suspect released in Vaiden Post Office robbery

The United States Postal Inspection Service released a sketch of suspect wanted in the robbery of the Vaiden (Miss.) Post Office Saturday, Jan. 8, at about 9:20 a.m.(U.S. Postal Inspection Service)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The United States Postal Inspection Service released a sketch of a suspect wanted in the robbery of the Vaiden (Miss.) Post Office Saturday, Jan. 8, at about 9:20 a.m.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of this person, described as a Black male, medium to slim build and approximately 5′5″ tall.

Take no action to apprehend this person.
Postal Inspectors are working closely with their law enforcement partners, including the Carroll County (Miss.) Sheriff’s Office.
If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Houston Division U.S. Postal Inspectors at 1-877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement”)

You may also report information online at http://postalinspectors.uspis.gov. Reference Case No. 3645806.

