Slow warming leads us to our next rain maker

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Slow and limited warming will begin on Wednesday afternoon. High temperatures will be seasonable in the upper 50s. Lower 60s will return to our afternoons on Thursday and Friday. That warming will precede our next weather maker, which will arrive in time to make our weekend less enjoyable.

Tonight will be clear and cold. We’ll cool to the mid-30s by midnight. The low temperature by morning will be near 29 degrees. Wednesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. We’ll be warmer but still seasonably cool. We’ll warm into the low-to-mid 50s by midday. The high temperature will be near 57 degrees.

Then comes that weekend weather maker. A storm system will develop over the Canadian Rockies late Thursday and Friday. It will race southward across the central U.S., bringing cold, Canadian air south with it. By late Friday, this system will turn and track more toward the east/northeast. It will gather abundant Gulf moisture on its track in our direction. It will arrive on Saturday.

Rain will increase after noon on Saturday and fall through Saturday night. There are increasing signs that point to rain changing to snow early Sunday morning for at least part of our area. There’s no guarantee that anyone will get snow locally. We’re watching this for you and will keep you updated on this developing forecast. For now, know that rain is likely on Saturday and Saturday night. Snow is possible for at least part of our area on Sunday, but we’re not all guaranteed to get snow.

