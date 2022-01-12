Sonic Boom of the South member dies

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University announced the loss of one of its members Wednesday.

“The Sonic Boom of the South family is saddened by the loss of our student, brother, and friend Erneston Arnold, Jr. We are heartbroken but thankful to have made memories with you as part of the SBOTS family,” The Sonic Boom of the South tweeted. “You are forever in our hearts, Erneston. #luvdaboom.”

Jackson State University did not say how Arnold died.

