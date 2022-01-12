Advertisement

Sonic Boom of the South member dies

‘We’re doing this for everybody’: Sonic Boom of the South celebrates 50 years
‘We’re doing this for everybody’: Sonic Boom of the South celebrates 50 years(WLBT)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 8:26 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University announced the loss of one of its members Wednesday.

“The Sonic Boom of the South family is saddened by the loss of our student, brother, and friend Erneston Arnold, Jr. We are heartbroken but thankful to have made memories with you as part of the SBOTS family,” The Sonic Boom of the South tweeted. “You are forever in our hearts, Erneston. #luvdaboom.”

Jackson State University did not say how Arnold died.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victoria Bolan is charged with felony child abuse.
Mother arrested after 1-year-old tests positive for meth, marijuana and ecstasy
1400 block of 50th Avenue
Drug arrest made in Meridian Monday
All Mississippi hospitals must participate in the plan to allow the most critically ill...
MSDH issues order to protect most critically ill patients
Meridian Police Department
Armed robbery takes place in the Queen City
House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton listens to reporters following adjournment of the body on...
Mississippi House panel OKs bill to phase out income tax

Latest News

The United States Postal Inspection Service released a sketch of suspect wanted in the robbery...
Sketch of suspect released in Vaiden Post Office robbery
ADPH: More than 1M positive COVID-19 cases
Hayden Lee, who was affectionately nicknamed BamBam, was found unresponsive on Dec. 27 after...
Grandparents of slain toddler express regret over not calling authorities sooner
Wintry weather is possible by Sunday
Quiet for now, but rain & possible snow this weekend