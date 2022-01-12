Total Pain Care team of the week: Kemper County Lady Wildcats basketball

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the Kemper County Lady Wildcats basketball team.

The Lady Wildcats started the new year off with a 65-40 win over Philadelphia and it improved their record to 11-6 on the season. Kemper County is now 2-0 in district play.

Congratulations again to the Kemper County Lady Wildcats basketball team for being our Total Pain Care team of the week.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.