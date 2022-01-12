Advertisement

Total Pain Care team of the week: Kemper County Lady Wildcats basketball

This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the Kemper County Lady Wildcats basketball team.
This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the Kemper County Lady Wildcats basketball team.(Kemper County Athletics)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the Kemper County Lady Wildcats basketball team.

The Lady Wildcats started the new year off with a 65-40 win over Philadelphia and it improved their record to 11-6 on the season. Kemper County is now 2-0 in district play.

Congratulations again to the Kemper County Lady Wildcats basketball team for being our Total Pain Care team of the week.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexis Avila, 18, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and child abuse.
Newborn found 6 hours after being thrown in dumpster, police say
One man was taken into custody after a wild high-speed chase in Clarke County.
Suspect arrested in Clarke County high speed chase
Victoria Bolan is charged with felony child abuse.
Mother arrested after 1-year-old tests positive for meth, marijuana and ecstasy
49-year-old Michael Brown, of Laurel, was arrested and is being held pending charges of illegal...
‘Large-scale drug dealer’ arrested in Jones County
Many people don’t have a positive test until 5-10 days after exposure.
Local COVID cases rising, early testing partly to blame, according to health leaders

Latest News

Alabama lost to Georgia in National Championship game
Nick Saban praises team despite loss in National Championship game to Georgia
Saints future looks bright with Alvin Kamara on the roster.
Duncan: Saints’ season ended in cruel, heartbreaking fashion
Georgia's Adonai Mitchel catches a touchdown pass over Alabama's Khyree Jackson during the...
Georgia snaps 41-year title drought with 33-18 win over Bama
Buffalo Wild Wings
College football fans enjoy one more game at Buffalo Wild Wings