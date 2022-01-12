Transfer Domonique Davis making immediate impact for Lady Eagles

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A former Southern Miss guard herself, coach Joye Lee-McNelis is always evaluating that position closely.

She’s found her latest playmaking point guard in Domonique Davis.

Davis has flashed her skills all season long but they really shined in Sunday’s 65-59 win at Louisiana Tech. Davis scored 15 of her game-high 27 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Lady Eagles to their first Conference USA win of the year.

“Dom has unlimited potential,” McNelis said. “She really does. And I really sometimes don’t think she realizes what her potential really is because she has a tendency just to chill. She just has that personality - just to chill. One thing that I can say though - on game day she’s ready to compete.”

The Deridder, Louisiana native transferred to USM from LSU where she made seven starts in 15 games as a junior.

Davis is taking advantage of her team-high 31.3 minutes per game in Hattiesburg – leading Southern Miss with averages of 15.2 points and 4.2 assists per game; pulling down 4.3 rebounds per game as well.

“Playing basketball over the years, when you play for different teams like AAU, high school and then playing for LSU - you learn you got to learn quick or you’re going to kind of get left behind,” Davis said. “So coming here I was quick with the coaches, spent a lot of time with McNelis. I mean it’s been really fun. I’m happy I can help my team right away in my first season here and being able to make that impact, it means a lot.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.