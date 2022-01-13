Advertisement

Alabama WR Williams, offensive lineman Evans enter NFL draft

Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal (73) tosses confetti after the Cotton Bowl NCAA College...
Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal (73) tosses confetti after the Cotton Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game against Cincinnati, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Alabama won 27-6. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama offensive stars Jameson Williams and Evan Neal are entering the NFL draft and skipping their senior seasons.

The two All-Americans announced their decisions Thursday on social media.

Williams led Crimson Tide receivers with 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns in his lone season after transferring from Ohio State. He injured his left knee in the national championship game loss Monday night against Georgia, but is still projected as a likely first-round pick.

“Wish it could have ended differently but it’s nothing but up from here,” Williams, who also returned two kicks for touchdowns, wrote on Instagram.

Neal, a 6-foot-7, 350-pound left tackle, is regarded as a potential top-5 draft pick.

He started 39 games in three seasons, playing left guard in 2019 and right tackle in 2020 before moving to left tackle as a junior.

The Tide won the Southeastern Conference title.

Neal was selected as a permanent team captain in 2021. He was a consensus first-team All-American and earned second-team AP All-America honors.

