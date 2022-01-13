Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report January 13, 2022

Daily Docket 3
Daily Docket 3(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
JAMES LANIER19984416 26TH ST MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
KENDUNDA L STEVENS19772803 26TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
INTERFERING WITH POLICE
MONAE ROBERSON20034202 37TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from January 12, 2022 at 6:00 AM to January 13, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
At 7:36 PM on January 12, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 2900 block of Highway 39 North. The victim stated he was threatened with a gun and cash was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
At 6:40 AM on January 12, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2200 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.
At 3:31 AM on January 13, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2300 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 7:20 AM on January 12, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 200 block of North Frontage Road. The vehicle has been recovered.
At 7:17 PM on January 12, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of 15th Place South. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
At 10:45 AM on January 12, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4500 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 2:51 PM on January 12, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 100 block of Martin Luther King Jr Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
There were not any shootings reported.

