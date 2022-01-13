City of Meridian Arrest Report January 13, 2022
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|JAMES LANIER
|1998
|4416 26TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|KENDUNDA L STEVENS
|1977
|2803 26TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
INTERFERING WITH POLICE
|MONAE ROBERSON
|2003
|4202 37TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from January 12, 2022 at 6:00 AM to January 13, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
At 7:36 PM on January 12, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 2900 block of Highway 39 North. The victim stated he was threatened with a gun and cash was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
At 6:40 AM on January 12, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2200 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.
At 3:31 AM on January 13, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2300 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 7:20 AM on January 12, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 200 block of North Frontage Road. The vehicle has been recovered.
At 7:17 PM on January 12, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of 15th Place South. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
At 10:45 AM on January 12, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4500 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 2:51 PM on January 12, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 100 block of Martin Luther King Jr Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
There were not any shootings reported.