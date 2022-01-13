City of Meridian Arrest Report January 13, 2022

Robbery

At 7:36 PM on January 12, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 2900 block of Highway 39 North. The victim stated he was threatened with a gun and cash was taken, the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

At 6:40 AM on January 12, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2200 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.

At 3:31 AM on January 13, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2300 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 7:20 AM on January 12, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 200 block of North Frontage Road. The vehicle has been recovered.

At 7:17 PM on January 12, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of 15th Place South. The vehicle has been recovered.

Auto Burglary

At 10:45 AM on January 12, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4500 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 2:51 PM on January 12, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 100 block of Martin Luther King Jr Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

There were not any shootings reported.