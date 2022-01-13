Clarke County hosts 4-H Special Needs Livestock Show

QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Clarke County hosted its 4-H Special Needs Livestock Show Thursday. The special needs students get the opportunity to lead and show an animal in the show ring alongside their 4-H livestock exhibitor partner for a celebrity judge.

Each special needs student leaves the ring as a champion, whether it be for the curliest tail, the floppiest ears, the pinkest pig or the wooliest lamb. It allows the special needs students to build relationships with livestock exhibitors that will last for years.

This is the annual service project for Clarke County 4-H livestock exhibitors and is a way of giving back to the community.

