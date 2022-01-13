Advertisement

Crimenet 01_13_22

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Zerrica Turner.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department needs your help to locate Zerrica Turner.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Zerrica Turner.

Turner is a 32-year-old Black female who stands approximately 5′ 2″ in height, weighing 170 pounds.

She is wanted on a probation violation out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where she was originally convicted of being in possession of marijuana within a correctional facility.

If you know where Turner can be found, please call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

