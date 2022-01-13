Advertisement

Dr. Charles Johnson, civil rights & community leader, dies

Dr. Charles Johnson, of Meridian, died Wednesday.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Community leader and civil rights icon, Dr. Charles Johnson, of Meridian, has died. He established and pastored Fitkins Memorial Church of the Nazarene since 1961.

WTOK News 11 received confirmation that Johnson died Wednesday.

Dr. Johnson came to Meridian and began his church and mission during a turbulent time of race relations. He was a big part of the civil rights movement and continued as a strong community leader as his health allowed. Johnson was a voice for change and a voice for peace throughout his ministry.

In an interview with News 11 about five years ago, Dr. Johnson recalled racial tensions were tough in his early days here. He noted how civil rights workers Michael Schwerner and Meridian’s James Chaney both helped him at his church.

News 11 will post funeral arrangements once they are available.

