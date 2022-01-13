Advertisement

ECCC’s first pitch dinner will host legendary baseball coach

ECCC came from behind to defeat LSU-Eunice 9-8
ECCC came from behind to defeat LSU-Eunice 9-8
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - Longtime legendary coach Mike Kinnison, will be a featured guest speaker at the annual East Central Community College Baseball First Pitch Dinner.

Kinnison is a former Delta State University baseball coach and is currently the Athletic Director for DSU. The Benton native was inducted into the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame in 2010 and holds a collegiate coaching record of 981-313-2.

He was the 2004 ABCA National Coach of the Year and led Delta State to the NCAA DII 2004 national title. He has also appeared in six College World Series and eight GSC titles.

The dinner is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Friday, February 4 at the Mabry Memorial Cafeteria on the ECCC campus. The dinner is open to the public. Tickets are $40 for adults and $20 for children age 12 and under.

ECCC head baseball coach, Neal Holliman, will introduce his 2022 team. The Warriors will start this season on Monday February 7 with a double header against Northeast Mississippi Community College at 2 p.m.

For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Coach Neal Holliman at 601-635-6374 or nholliman@eccc.edu.

