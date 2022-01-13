Miss., Ala. governors react to Supreme Court ruling
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The U.S. Supreme Court has stopped the Biden administration from enforcing a requirement that employees at large businesses be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing and wear a mask on the job. The vote was 6 to 3.
The governors of Mississippi and Alabama released statements after the ruling was announced.
However, Ivey said she completely disagreed with the court’s decision to let the mandate on health care workers move forward.
The court’s conservative majority, Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Associate Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett concluded the administration overstepped its authority by seeking to impose the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s vaccine-or-test rule on U.S. businesses with at least 100 employees.
The high court is allowing the administration to proceed with a vaccine mandate for most health care workers. Roberts and Kavanaugh joined liberal justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan in the 5-4 vote.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
