Miss., Ala. governors react to Supreme Court ruling

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The U.S. Supreme Court has stopped the Biden administration from enforcing a requirement that employees at large businesses be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing and wear a mask on the job. The vote was 6 to 3.

The governors of Mississippi and Alabama released statements after the ruling was announced.

“They confirmed what we knew all along. President Biden’s vaccine mandate on private businesses is ‘a significant encroachment into the lives and health’ of 84 million Americans and he overstepped his authority by unilaterally dictating to Americans that they must obey his egregious orders. That means 84 million Americans will not have to fear whether they will receive a paycheck for simply exercising their rights.”

“During my state of the state address earlier this week, I reaffirmed my commitment to fighting back against D.C. overreach and calling out their political games and nonsense when I see it. Ever since the White House rolled out their scare tactic plans to try to force the COVID-19 vaccine on Americans, I assured the people of Alabama that we were standing firmly against it. Today, the Supreme Court gave us a major victory by stopping OSHA’s vaccine mandate for large employers from going into effect.”

However, Ivey said she completely disagreed with the court’s decision to let the mandate on health care workers move forward.

The court’s conservative majority, Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Associate Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett concluded the administration overstepped its authority by seeking to impose the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s vaccine-or-test rule on U.S. businesses with at least 100 employees.

The high court is allowing the administration to proceed with a vaccine mandate for most health care workers. Roberts and Kavanaugh joined liberal justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan in the 5-4 vote.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

